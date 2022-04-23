Bonita Optimist Club hosting ‘Respect Law and Bike Rodeo’ event

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Bonita Optimist Club will be bringing “Respect Law and Bike Rodeo” event on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bonita Valley Community Church.

The event is ended to teach residents of that area about the law, safety, and services provided by law enforcement, fire protection and military service.

A rodeo will be held to teach youths the proper use of helmets, bicycles, and safe cycling principles.

Bonita Optimist Club Members, Dino Polselli and Donald Bell; Bonita Firefighter Halley Schmiz, and Senior Volunteer Patrol Jim Woodford; along with Bonita Resident Family, joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.