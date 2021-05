Bonita Vista High School creates special event for seniors to celebrate prom

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Amid a bizarre senior year, Bonita Vista High School has created a way for seniors to safely celebrate prom.

Nicole Hill, student and ASB President, and Francisco Nodal, student, are attending prom together on May 1.

Hill and Nodal joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their prom plans.