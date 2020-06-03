Bonny’s Cafe in El Cajon is completely redone and reopen under new ownership
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Bonny’s Cafe in El Cajon has not only reopened since Governor Newsom signed off on reopenings of dine-in restaurants, but they were also closed for remodeling under new ownership, so it is a completely redone cafe!
Debbie Isom, the new owner of Bonny’s Cafe was one of the original waitresses. She kept the Cafe’s name out of respect for the prior owner but added a tribute to the original owner, Bonny Atherton, on the logo. Atherton owned the cafe for over 25 years.
Bonny’s Cafe has a mural inside that depicts the American flag and has pictures of the cherished vets who have become some of their most faithful customers.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Bonny’s Cafe to see the remodel and find out how they are preparing to reopen while following the social distancing guidelines.