Bonny’s Cafe in El Cajon is completely redone and reopen under new ownership

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Bonny’s Cafe in El Cajon has not only reopened since Governor Newsom signed off on reopenings of dine-in restaurants, but they were also closed for remodeling under new ownership, so it is a completely redone cafe!

Debbie Isom, the new owner of Bonny’s Cafe was one of the original waitresses. She kept the Cafe’s name out of respect for the prior owner but added a tribute to the original owner, Bonny Atherton, on the logo. Atherton owned the cafe for over 25 years.

Bonny’s Cafe has a mural inside that depicts the American flag and has pictures of the cherished vets who have become some of their most faithful customers.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Bonny’s Cafe to see the remodel and find out how they are preparing to reopen while following the social distancing guidelines.

The 50’s themed, #BonnysCafe in El Cajon has been remodeled and is back open for business! Safety protocols are in place and they are extremely happy to have all of their loyal customers back after 3 months of closure. Open everyday 7am-2pm, closed Tuesdays. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/I0mW0rqPAF — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) June 3, 2020