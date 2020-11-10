Book out now on history of San Diego Tennis, Roy Barth’s “Point of Impact”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October 2020, Barth published Point of Impact, his personal story woven through the history of tennis and a series of life lessons.

In it, he suggests that tennis lessons are life lessons.

He channeled the lessons he learned on the court into tools for managing the challenges he faced off the court.

Billie Jean King agrees. “Roy’s perspective is right on target,” she wrote in the book’s foreword.

Barth joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new book.