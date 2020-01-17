Boomshaka Festival celebrates Southern California’s best reggae and hip-hop musicians





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Boomshaka Music Festival celebrates the musical vibes of Southern California by featuring the best of reggae and hip-hop.

At Boomshaka 2020, festival-goers will experience great music, a relaxed environment, and a village-feel in the venue concourse with handcrafted and one-of-a-kind artisan items for purchase.

Performers will include Don Carlos, The Green, The Movement, Sensi Trails, and many more!

The one-day festival is taking place at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, January 18th.

For tickets and more information, visit www.BoomshakaFest.com.