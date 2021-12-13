Boosting vaccinations among underserved San Diego communities





LOGAN HEIGHTS (KUSI) – Hundreds lined the block in a socially-distanced way in Logan Heights on Dec. 11 to get their first, second, or third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The organizers, Bethel AME Church and others, said it is all about bringing access to underserved communities.

“We have 600 people today. Now, these are people who could have gone to a local pharmacy. They could have gone other places, but they chose this place for a reason,” began Dr. Robert Gillespie of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “Vast majority of these people are community members who trust us. We are trusted messengers,” he added.

Currently, only 42% of African Americans in San Diego have received a vaccine dose.

That’s compared to other groups that boast totals closer to the 70% mark.