Boosting your metabolic health to help avoid COVID-19 symptoms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the recent spikes in COVID cases, people are wondering what they can do to prevent COVID in addition to wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing our hands.

Dr. Lenzkes joined Good Morning San Diego to explain that a lot of people don’t realize is that there are quite a few correlations between our metabolic health and COVID-19.

Dr. Lenzkes and team will be supporting Hawk Student Health for San Diego Christian College (SDCC) students to support the students health needs as they return back to campus in the fall.

With the recent spikes in COVID cases, students at SDCC have the option to return to the campus in the fall or complete their courses online. For those returning to the campus, Dr. Lenzkes and his team will be doing daily health screenings including temperature checks and medical support as needed.

Dr. Lenzkes and team’s LowCarbMD medical offices will be open to the community. From preventative care to annual examinations, Dr. Lenzkes, a board-certified physician with clinical background and his team will provide health and wellness checkups.

In addition to medical support, LowCarbMD will also offer free lifestyle and fitness forums featuring specialized experts that are open to the community.