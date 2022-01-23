‘Boots in the Park’ brings big country star names to Waterfront Park in April

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Boots in the Park will be bringing even more country stars to San Diego’s Waterfront Park!

Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce will perform live at Waterfront Park on April 2, complete with craft food, beverages, line dancing, and art installations.

Enjoy the event from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event is 21+ and nonsmoking.

To purchase tickets, visit www.tickets.bootsinthepark.com/e/boots-in-the-park-featuring-blake-shelton/tickets