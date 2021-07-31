‘Boots in the Park’ brings country music stars to Waterfront Park tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Big names in country music will be playing at “Boots in the Park,” held at the Waterfront Park Aug. 1.

Not only will there be famous country musicians but also delicious food and ice cold beer.

Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, and Ryan Griffin are a few big names performing at the celebration, taking place this Sunday.

The event is 21+.

Bonnie Marquez, Executive VP of Marketing at Activated Events, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss more details of the event.

Tickets are still on sale as of Saturday, which can be purchased here https://bootsinthepark.com/