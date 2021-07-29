‘Boots in the Park’ brings live country music back to San Diego’s Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live country music is back this weekend!

For One Night Only Country Superstars Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ryan Griffin & MORE takeover Waterfront Park for a Boots in the Park summer celebration!

Boots in the Park transforms Waterfront Park into an all-day country party next Sunday, August 1st.

Tickets are almost sold out! To purchase visit: www.bootsinthepark.com

Event is 21+

Full Lineup

Old Dominion

Dustin Lynch

Scotty McCreery

Ryan Griffin

Claire Wright

Christie Huff