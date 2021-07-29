‘Boots in the Park’ brings live country music back to San Diego’s Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Live country music is back this weekend!
For One Night Only Country Superstars Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ryan Griffin & MORE takeover Waterfront Park for a Boots in the Park summer celebration!
Boots in the Park transforms Waterfront Park into an all-day country party next Sunday, August 1st.
Tickets are almost sold out! To purchase visit: www.bootsinthepark.com
Event is 21+
Full Lineup
Old Dominion
Dustin Lynch
Scotty McCreery
Ryan Griffin
Claire Wright
Christie Huff