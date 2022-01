Boots in the Park features Blake Shelton in April





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Boots in the Park is San Diego’s biggest event for country music fans.

The next Boots in the Park event will feature Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce on April 2 at the Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego.

Bonnie Marquez of Activated Events joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the next Boots in the Park event.