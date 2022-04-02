Boots in the Park mainstages Blake Shelton and Brett Young

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is a sold out event and here is why! Blake Shelton, famous county singer and judge on The Voice, will be taking the stage later Saturday night.

Some of the country’s biggest county music artists will be performing on the stage tonight at San Diego’s waterfront park.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out previewing the event and all the fun that will be lighting up downtown tomorrow.