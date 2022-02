Boots in the Park Presents Blake Shelton, Brett Young & Carly Pearce

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Boots in the Park is coming to San Diego in April where they will be headlining Blake Shelton, Brett Young & Carly Pearce!

At the Waterfront park on Saturday, April 2nd, the 21+ event Boots in the Park will be a boot scootin good time!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Bonnie Marquez, Executive VP of Marketing of Activated Events, about the upcoming event!

http://bootsinthepark.com/