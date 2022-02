‘Boots in the Park’ to bring country music stars to Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Boots in the Park will be bringing the hottest names in country music to Waterfront Park on April 2.

Names such as Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce will be performing at the 21+ event.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was joined by Bonnie Marquez, Executive VP of Marketing of Activated Events, on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the event.

Purchase tickets here.