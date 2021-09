Boots in the Park will takeover Waterfront Park for a 9/11 concert





WATERFRONT PARK (KUSI) – Boots in the Park will take over Waterfront Park for a special 9/11 concert this Saturday.

Jon Pardi, one of the most popular names in country music, will be headlining the event.

Founder of Activated Events, Steve Thacher, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the upcoming event.

Head over to their website to buy tickets for the 21+ event.