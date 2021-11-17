Booty blasting exercises to try before the holidays with Cindy Whitmarsh
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the holidays coming up, stay on track with your fitness/health journey with some of these booty blasting moves. These glute dominant exercises will work your whole body while helping tone your booty.
Booty blaster!
(Perform Each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times)
1. Sumo walk & jump squat
2. Side step & jump squat
3. 3 Curtsy pulse & jump squat
4. 3 way dead lifts
5. Rev lunge & back kick
6. Plyo lunge to 2x low lunge
7. Side plank, Glute & butterfly lift
8. Glute Raise & leg extension