Booty blasting exercises to try before the holidays with Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the holidays coming up, stay on track with your fitness/health journey with some of these booty blasting moves. These glute dominant exercises will work your whole body while helping tone your booty.

Booty blaster!

(Perform Each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Sumo walk & jump squat

2. Side step & jump squat

3. 3 Curtsy pulse & jump squat

4. 3 way dead lifts

5. Rev lunge & back kick

6. Plyo lunge to 2x low lunge

7. Side plank, Glute & butterfly lift

8. Glute Raise & leg extension