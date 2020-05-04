Booz Allen Foundation launches $1 million innovation fund to support COVID-19 solutions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Booz Allen Foundation announced the creation of a $1 million Innovation Fund to support the development of creative solutions to address the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic.

Non-profit organizations, eligible small businesses and individuals are invited to apply for grants from April 30 until June 5, 2020.

The grants will be awarded to those who offer new ideas for solving problems related to the pandemic, such as a new system, product, approach, technology, delivery system, or process.

Through the Innovation Fund, the Booz Allen Foundation is specifically targeting ideas and solutions that will help build lasting community resilience by protecting vulnerable populations and frontline workers or providing for the safe return to work.

“We are seeking the most innovative solutions to the unimaginable challenges that our world faces today as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nancy Laben, co-founding board member of the Booz Allen Foundation. “Through the Innovation Fund, the Booz Allen Foundation seeks to empower individuals and organizations with resources to truly change the world and bring to life their brightest solutions in support of the most vulnerable among us as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”

Grant applications will be accepted until June 5, 2020, with awards expected to be announced in July 2020.

For grant applications and more information, please visit the Booz Allen Foundation Innovation Fund website.