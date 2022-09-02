“Border 32” Fire Update: Fire Dept. successfully slows spread

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters battled the Border 32 fire in near Tecate throughout the night and into the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1.

As of 2pm Thursday morning, over 4,000 acres had been consumed by the fire. The heat wave sparked fires in other parts of south California as well, dividing firefighting forces across the state.

Fire Dept. Captain Thomas Shoots joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski over zoom to give fire updates and discuss efforts to direct flames away from infrastructure.