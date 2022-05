Border Agent dies in solo crash near border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Border Patrol agent died in an accident near the U.S.-Mexico border that is under investigation, authorities said Friday.

The solo-vehicle crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near the Campo area on state Route 94, Cal Fire reported.

The agent was the only person in the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol told Fox 5.

No other information was immediately available.