Border crisis update with Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis includes reports of a 15-year-old pregnant girl entering the U.S. without her parents and accompanied by three men, a 2-year-old baby boy being dropped from the 18-foot-wall into his father’s hands, and the San Diego Convention Center starting to shelter not only teen girls but now boys and girls aged 5 to 12.

President Biden has not called the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a crisis until recently.

Shortly thereafter White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden misspoke when he mentioned that there was crisis of unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and Immigration Attorney of Valdes & Associates, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the ongoing situation at the border.