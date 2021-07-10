‘Border Health Rocks’ gala and concert to celebrate healthcare heroes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate Southern Border healthcare heroes and their efforts during the pandemic.

Rosy Vasquez, CEO/President of Community Through Hope, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her nonprofit and the event.

The Border Health Rocks gala and concert takes place September 12 at 3 p.m. at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista.

To purchase tickets, visit https://borderhealthrocks.com/tickets/



