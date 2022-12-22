Border in limbo as Supreme Court decides fate of Title 42





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Title 42 is a Trump-era immigration policy which allows border officials to block asylum-seekers when public health is a concern.

The states have gradually run out of resources to house and provide for said asylum seekers. The policy was put in place during the pandemic and has been used since to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Now, the Biden Administration is attempting to repeal Title 42, but on Monday, Dec. 19, the Supreme Court put a hold on the policy’s expiration in response to requests from 19 states’ Attorneys General.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the border with updates and details.

(Below) Jorge Ventura joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes from El Paso to talk about the overflow of shelters in the city.