Border officials prepare for migrants to re-enter the US after Title 42 expires

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – To combat the spread of COVID-19, former president Donald Trump established Title 42 to allow border agents to expel asylum seekers without due process at the U.S.’s southern border.

Now, that order is expected to end on May 23 and Border officials are preparing for even more migrants to re-enter the United States.

