Border Patrol agent, Daniel Salazar, dies in fatal car crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died last week in a car crash in the far southern reaches of the San Diego area.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, a fellow member of the federal agency found 40-year-old Daniel Salazar of Santee dead next to his damaged vehicle on an embankment alongside a rural road south of state Route 94 in Potrero, just north of the international line, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The circumstances of the fatal crash, including when it occurred, were under investigation. Salazar had worked a patrol shift the previous evening, officials said.