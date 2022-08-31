Border Patrol Chief says Biden’s border policies create “no consequences”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border patrol chief Raul Ortiz recently said under oath that the policies America has in place to deal with illegal immigration — President Biden’s border policies — have “no consequences” for illegal migrants traveling into the U.S.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton to discuss the situation at the border the the policies the Biden Administration has supported.

The border patrol chief also admitted that lack of consequences tends to increase migrant numbers at the border.