Border Patrol closes Del Rio Port of Entry amid growing influx of migrants illegally entering the country

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. officials say more than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants have been removed from an encampment at a Texas border town.

They also defended a strong response that included immediately sending migrants back to their impoverished Caribbean country and the use of horse patrols to stop them from entering the town.

It’s a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.

In all, U.S. authorities moved to expel many of the more than 12,000 migrants camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

Furthermore, U.S. Customs & Border Patrol announced a closure of the Del Rio Port of Entry, and the Amistad Dam International bridge. They simply are overwhelmed and do not have nearly enough resources to accommodate and process the thousands of migrants hoping to enter the country.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton broke down the crisis and explained why border patrol was forced to close the ports of entry with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.