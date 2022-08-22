Border Patrol encountered nearly 200,000 immigrants at southwest border in July





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California border patrol encountered just under 200,000 immigrants at the southwest border in July in addition to 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and 13,000 pounds of meth.

Immigration Attorney Ether Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney for an update on the situation at the border, and to discuss what both the U.S. and Mexican governments are doing to deter drug smuggling and other illegal operations.

Clayton made clear that this phenomena is not the product of “just another drug war” and that both the U.S. and Mexico need to take issues at the border seriously.