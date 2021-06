Border Patrol finds abandoned 5-year-old girl at U.S.-Mexico border near San Ysidro





S.D. BORDER PATROL SECTOR HEADQUARTERS (KUSI) – A young girl was found wandering alone along the Tijuana River channel.

Border Patrol agents responded quickly yesterday after she was dropped off near the end of the border wall near San Ysidro.

