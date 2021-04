Border Patrol in San Diego share update on migrant minors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are almost 1,000 unaccompanied minors from Central America have been given shelter at the San Diego Convention Center.

That number is expected to grow in the next week or to 1,400. They were transported to San Diego from the Texas-Mexico border.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited the San Diego border which may not be as overwhelmed as Texas.