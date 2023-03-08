Border Patrol recovers over 120 pounds of drugs in Murrieta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border Patrol Agents from the San Diego Sector recovered more than 120 pounds of drugs at a checkpoint in Murrieta.

Agents made the bust after stopping an SUV on Friday at around 11 a.m. after searching the vehicle.

They found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $480,000.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

VP of Border Patrol Council Art Del Cueto joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the impact of the ongoing cartel war in Mexico and how it’s led to the increase of drug trafficking across the border.