Border Patrol uncovers over two tons of drugs in two days at border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border Patrol agents say they uncovered over two tons of drugs in just under two days at the southern border

Less than 48 hours later, a CBP canine team helped sniff out more drugs behind a false wall hidden in a tractor trailer for electronic.

The busts included 2,000 lbs. of meth and more than 1,000 lbs. of cocaine.

All together the drugs are valued at $24 million.

The drivers in both drug busts have been arrested and turned over to immigration officials.

Official press release from US Border Patrol is below

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-officers-seized-22-tons-narcotics-2-days-hard-narcotics-worth-24