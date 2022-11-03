Border Patrol uncovers over two tons of drugs in two days at border
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border Patrol agents say they uncovered over two tons of drugs in just under two days at the southern border
Less than 48 hours later, a CBP canine team helped sniff out more drugs behind a false wall hidden in a tractor trailer for electronic.
The busts included 2,000 lbs. of meth and more than 1,000 lbs. of cocaine.
All together the drugs are valued at $24 million.
The drivers in both drug busts have been arrested and turned over to immigration officials.
Official press release from US Border Patrol is below
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-officers-seized-22-tons-narcotics-2-days-hard-narcotics-worth-24