Border tensions intensify in aerial attack between Israel and Palestine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians came to another head today as Palestinian militants in Gaza launched rockets into Israel, to which Israel responded with airstrikes.

Since Monday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza have released at least 500 rockets into Israel.

Militants have said that their actions are in reaction to Israeli police firing stun grenades inside Jerusalem’s Aqsa mosque, which is Islam’s third holiest site, and Judaism’s holiest site.

People on both sides of the conflict have been either killed or wounded.

The White House has weighed in on the conflict, saying that they support de-escalation, while also supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.

Hillel Newman, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest of the United States, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the latest in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Newman maintained that Israel has been defending itself against attacks from Hamas.