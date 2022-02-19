Border View Family YMCA reopens after two-year closure due to pandemic

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – After two years of shuttered doors, the Border View Family YMCA opened its doors again with a celebration Saturday morning.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the YMCA with more details.

The YMCA will be holding a free Zumba Party, an open group exercise class, on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

YMCA members can use services at any YMCA location throughout the county.

“When you join one Y, you join them all,” said Director of the Border View Family YMCA, Dan Cruz.