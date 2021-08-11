Borrego Springs fights placement of sexually violent predator





Revision: Sarah and Lee Rogers mentioned that the hearing for Merle Wakefield is on Aug. 11. This is incorrect, as the hearing is set for Sept. 13.

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – The hearing on the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield in a Borrego Springs neighborhood is set for Sept. 13 with a deadline to submit public comments on Aug. 11.

Comments can be made by phone at (858) 495-3619, and by email at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

Borrego Springs residents, Sarah Rogers, Retired Naval Commander and Federal Civil Servant, and Lee Rogers, Board President for De Anza Villas HOA, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the outreach they are doing in their community.

The Lees described getting the information out to as many Borrego Springs residents as possible, including ensuring their Spanish-speaking neighbors were aware of the situation.

Sarah has written a letter to San Diego County’s sheriff urging officials to place Wakefield elsewhere.

She also encouraged others to call or email letters before the Aug. 11 deadline.