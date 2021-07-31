Borrego Springs is proposed location for sexual violent predator

State officials proposed Borrego Springs as a new placement location for a sexually violent predator whose placement earlier this year in a Mount Helix home was ended by a judge.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed placement before the September court hearing can do so by phone, email or mail, until Aug. 11.

Sarah Thompson joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the placement of Merle Wade Wakefield, 64, and how people can get involved.