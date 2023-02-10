Borrego Springs residents discuss life alongside a sexually violent predator

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Judge Theodore Weathers was still reviewing the case of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger after the public defender questioned the legality of the chosen home’s proximity to a nearby home school.

Three miles away, an SVP had already been living in a designated home for years. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with his neighbors to ask what it’s like for them to live next to a confirmed sexually violent predator.

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, Health, Local San Diego News, Trending