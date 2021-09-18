Borrego Springs residents fight continue to fight SVP placement

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – A hearing will be held next week regarding the placement of a Sexually Violent Predator in a Ranchita Home.

68-year-old Michael Martinez has been convicted in four separate cases, including child molestation, and lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14.

Concerned Borrego Springs residents, and retired navy commanders Sarah and Lee Rogers spoke with Ginger Jeffries to discuss the upcoming hearing on Monday.