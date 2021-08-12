Borrego Springs residents still trying to prevent SVP placement

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – The hearing on the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Merle Wakefield in a Borrego Springs neighborhood is set for Sept. 13 with a deadline to submit public comments by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Borrego Springs resident and Retired Naval Commander and Federal Civil Servant, Sarah Rogers, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the community’s continued work to prevent the placement.

Comments can be made by phone at (858) 495-3619, and by email at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org.

Sarah has written a letter to San Diego County’s sheriff urging officials to place Wakefield elsewhere.

She also encouraged others to call or email letters before the end of the day on Wednesday.

“We’re not denying that Mr. Wakefield should be placed somewhere,” Rogers began. “However, placing him in a dark sky community, which is more than 73.5 miles away from the nearest urgent and emergency care, much less, psychiatric care, is not an appropriate placement,” she said.

Rogers elaborated that Wakefield would never be able to receive treatment in Borrego Springs, and must always be transported elsewhere to receive it.