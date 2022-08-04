Borrego Springs SVP Task Force prepares for SVP placement hearing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Judge Theodore Weathers will hold a hearing tomorrow, weighting whether or not sexually violent predator Douglas Badger should be placed in a Borrego Springs home.

Community members are speaking out about this potential placement. The Borrego Springs SVP Task Force is preparing for the hearing on Friday to bring key points to the judge’s attention

Terrie Kellmeyer, Borrego Springs Resident and part of the Borrego Springs SVP Task Force, joined KUSI the day before the hearing to explain why they believe this SVP shouldn’t be placed in their community.

She expressed how vital it is that as many people as possible attend the Aug 5th, hearing via in person or Zoom!

Later on Thursday Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI to explain his thoughts on the Badger placement.

