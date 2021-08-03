Borrego Springs to hold town hall addressing proposed placement of sexually violent predator

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Residents of Borrego Springs are banding together in hopes of stopping a sexually violent predator from becoming their neighbor.

Francoise Rhodes, Executive Director of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what the Borrego Springs community is planning.

Community members will be holding a town hall planned for this Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the De Anza Country Club clubhouse to discuss the situation.

The view behind Rhodes is the view that Wakefield will have from his proposed new home, Rhodes described.

Overall their response will be “no,” Rhodes described, but they are going to let the experts do the talking, she added.