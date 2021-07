Boston Red Sox take Bonita Vista’s Daniel McElveny in sixth round of MLB Draft

From Bonita Vista to the big leagues, the Boston Red Sox have selected Daniel McElveny in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He will join fellow South Bay shortstop, Marcelo Mayer, in the Red Sox organization. McElveny was drafted as a shortstop, but can play any position, as long as his bat is in the lineup.