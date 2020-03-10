Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders support AB 5 and the PRO Act

The last remaining Democrat presidential candidates are both in support of the PRO Act.

The PRO Act would effectively implement AB 5 at the national level.

KUSI News has conducted a series of interviews with California freelancers and independent contractor who have been hurt by AB 5, and have yet to hear from anyone who has benefited from the bill.

Those who have spoke with us have come from all different background and have different political beliefs, many of them have said they have been lifelong Democrats.

Critics of the legislation believe it is just a way to force more people into unions.

I support #AB5 in California, which will give workers the dignity they deserve in the workplace. I agree with @transportworker that we can't let corporations undermine basic rights by adding these exemptions to ground-breaking legislation. https://t.co/bouzgRLBU7 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 7, 2020

Tonight the House acted to: ✓ Protect workers from being illegally fired for union activities

✓ Strengthen collective bargaining

✓ Undo “Right to Work for Less" laws

✓ Defend the right to strike This is an important step to leveling the playing field for working people. https://t.co/9YYOTY6zkO — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 7, 2020