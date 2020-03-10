Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders support AB 5 and the PRO Act
The last remaining Democrat presidential candidates are both in support of the PRO Act.
The PRO Act would effectively implement AB 5 at the national level.
KUSI News has conducted a series of interviews with California freelancers and independent contractor who have been hurt by AB 5, and have yet to hear from anyone who has benefited from the bill.
Those who have spoke with us have come from all different background and have different political beliefs, many of them have said they have been lifelong Democrats.
Critics of the legislation believe it is just a way to force more people into unions.
