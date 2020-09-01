Both King of Fades and Premium Blendz Barbershops reopen indoor service in National City

King of Fades interview on Good Morning San Diego:

Premium Blendz interview on Good Morning San Diego:

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Barbershops have reopened after a rocky 5 and 1/2 months due to the COVID 19 restrictions.Barbershops have reopened after a rocky 5 and 1/2 months due to the COVID 19 restrictions.

Premium Blendz Barbershop In National City opened their doors for customers once again under new guidelines.

Owner Marco Hernandez says paying the rent at his shop each month has been difficult but has faith his business will survive and that’s thanks to all of his loyal customers.

Not too far away, is the King of Fades Barbershop that also opened up. David Martinez open the shop up and its current location a year ago. He says aside from the safety protocols like wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, social distancing and now signing in, your experience at the barbershop should be the same.

Premium Blendz Barnershop is now OPEN for indoor service. Owner Marco Hernandez is excited to welcome back his customers like Fernando. #supportlocalbusiness @kusinews @kusi_gmsd pic.twitter.com/u0WRDm1MK6 — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) September 1, 2020