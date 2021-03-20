Bottom workouts to keep San Diegans in tip-top shape





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today is the first day of spring, meaning summer is next.

Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined Good Morning San Diego to help San Diegans with accessible ways to work out the glutes.

Perform each exercise 20-30 reps, two-three times.

1. Elevated repeater knee

2. Step lift kickback

3. Elevated side lunge

4. Elevated single leg deadlifts

5. Plank bent knee pulses

6. Elevated front lunge

7. Booty drop squat

8. Double sliding side lunges