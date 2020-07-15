Boulevard Gym in City Heights refuses to close following Governor Newsom’s orders





CITY HEIGHTS (KUSI) – A gym on El Cajon Boulevard is refusing to close following new orders from Governor Newsom to shut down at midnight Wednesday.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live at Boulevard Gym in City Height where he spoke with the owner, Shawn Gilbert, about his decision to stay open.

Gilbert said that there is multiple gyms planning to defy Newsom’s order, and they have a lawyer working with them. Gilbert believes Newsom’s order is “unlawful” and “criminal.” He explained that his members practice social distancing and he above and beyond to make sure everything is wiped down after every use.

“As a small business owner, there is a ton of pressure on us. This is our livelihood, this is how we pay our bills. This is how my staff pays their bills.”

