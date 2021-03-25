Bowlegged BBQ brings East Texas culture and style to San Diego

MT. HOPE (KUSI)- Bowlegged BBQ is a family owned business in Mount Hope, San Diego. Bowlegged BBQ is East Texas style barbeque with recipes passed down from multiple generations in the Stance family.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner, Carlos Stance about their story and his families goal to serve delicious food to the community. The name “bowlegged” came from his brother and they decided it was an original name to be remembered by.

This is a place that’s all about family, culture, and love. It represents the way the Stance family grew up.

“It’s a culture of love, respect, and understanding. No matter what our differences are, we’re coming to have BBQ and some fun!” – Carlos Stance

Bowlegged BBQ will make you feel right at home. The Bowlegged BBQ atmosphere is a place for everyone. Enjoy good tunes and mouthwatering food with friends and family.

https://www.bowleggedbbq.com/restaurant-menu