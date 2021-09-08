Boy, 16, found dead in S.D. juvenile hall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 16-year-old boy in custody at the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility was found dead Wednesday, authorities reported.

Probation officers found the boy unresponsive in his quarters at the juvenile hall in the 2800 block of Meadow Lark Drive about 7 a.m., county spokesman Gig Conaughton said. The teen, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no immediate signs of trauma or assault to the boy,” Conaughton said. “His next-of-kin has been notified. Behavioral-health clinicians are responding to the facility to provide counseling to the other juveniles at the facility.”

An official cause-of-death ruling was on hold pending results of an autopsy.