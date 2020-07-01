Boy accidentally shoots self after finding handgun in Colina Del Sol home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI – A 6-year-old boy was in stable condition this morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest while playing with a handgun he found under a mattress in a Colina Del Sol home, police said.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home on 52nd Street, between El Cajon Boulevard and Trojan Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 6-year-old boy was playing in his grandmother’s room when he found a 22-caliber handgun underneath the mattress, Buttle said.

The boy started playing with the handgun, which discharged a bullet that struck him in the chest, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a ”through-and- through” gunshot wound to his chest, Buttle said, adding that the boy was in stable condition as of 4 a.m. today.

Detectives with SDPD’s Child Abuse division were investigating the incident.