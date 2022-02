Boy Scout Troop 959 creating a scholarship fund for scouts to attend camp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A pancake breakfast and blood drive is taking place to honor an event leader who passed away.

Troop 959 Scoutmaster, Bill Hopwood, explained what they are doing and how you can help with on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

BSA Troop 959

1st Annual Christie Haigh Memorial

Pancake Breakfast

Fundraiser AND Blood Drive When: Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 Time: 7:30 am – 11:30 am