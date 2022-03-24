Boys and Girls: East County All-Stars Basketball

It’s Basketball All-Star season and we start in the east county.

The boys and girls will be having their game at El Capitan this Friday along with a three point contest and slam dunk showcase.

Here’s the boys squad on what to expect later this week.

Of course we need to hear from the ladies as well. Here’s some shots of their practice before Friday’s game.

Did you know one of the girls on this time has PPR history, not just All Sports Report history? K.K. Lufenbourogh was a Pigskin Idol this year! Now she’s on her way to college, maybe even Harvard?